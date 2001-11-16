CableLabs adopts set-top ITV specs
Looking to create a common, worldwide platform from which to deploy
interactive services, CableLabs is recommending that cable operators include the
European-developed DVB-MHP Application Program Interface (API) to run
interactive television 'middleware' applications in the U.S. (The middleware in
this case is the operating software inside the set-top box.)
By adding this requirement for all of its OpenCable digital set-top boxes,
which are to be deployed throughout North America, CableLabs is hoping to enable
Interactive TV producers to develop content in a common format for worldwide
distribution.
The Multimedia Home Platform (MHP) protocol, developed by the Digital Video
Broadcast consortium, is already part of the OpenCable Application Platform
(OCAP), which allows an OpenCable-compliant set top to access both digital
broadcasting and interactive digital applications. 'The OCAP specification has
been based on MHP from the start,' said Dr. Richard R. Green, president/CEO of
CableLabs, 'but we now have a more formal agreement to plan and to coordinate
current and future development of the MHP and OCAP specifications, as well as
the implementation and testing of the compliant product. '
Green said the lab hopes to complete and publish final OCAP specifications by
early next year. Now that it has decided on a common platform, CableLabs is
hoping the industry will step up. Cable operators have already agreed to use the
bulk of the 'core' MHP specifications, according to CableLabs.
