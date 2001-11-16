CableLabs adopts set-top ITV specs

Looking to create a common, worldwide platform from which to deploy

interactive services, CableLabs is recommending that cable operators include the

European-developed DVB-MHP Application Program Interface (API) to run

interactive television 'middleware' applications in the U.S. (The middleware in

this case is the operating software inside the set-top box.)

By adding this requirement for all of its OpenCable digital set-top boxes,

which are to be deployed throughout North America, CableLabs is hoping to enable

Interactive TV producers to develop content in a common format for worldwide

distribution.

The Multimedia Home Platform (MHP) protocol, developed by the Digital Video

Broadcast consortium, is already part of the OpenCable Application Platform

(OCAP), which allows an OpenCable-compliant set top to access both digital

broadcasting and interactive digital applications. 'The OCAP specification has

been based on MHP from the start,' said Dr. Richard R. Green, president/CEO of

CableLabs, 'but we now have a more formal agreement to plan and to coordinate

current and future development of the MHP and OCAP specifications, as well as

the implementation and testing of the compliant product. '

Green said the lab hopes to complete and publish final OCAP specifications by

early next year. Now that it has decided on a common platform, CableLabs is

hoping the industry will step up. Cable operators have already agreed to use the

bulk of the 'core' MHP specifications, according to CableLabs.