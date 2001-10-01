Cable, Web records: Open books?

The House Commerce Committee on Wednesday will vote on a bill that would give federal authorities access to cable subscribers' phone and Internet records without informing the subscribers for three months.

The cable industry supports the measure, which would reconcile two older bills, one (the Electronic Communications Protection Act of 1986) that allows federal law enforcement officers to check any phone records without informing phone customers and another (the 1984 Cable Act) that requires authories to inform cable subscribers before opening their video records.

The new bill is part of the Department of Justice's anti-terrorism legislation. It would leave in place the rule that officials must inform cable customers before checking their video records. - Paige Albiniak