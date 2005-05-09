Cable vs. Telco: What Happens

With a barrage of ads running on broadcast stations across Texas, local

phone company SBC informs viewers that the state's laws are “outdated”

and “preventing consumers from making their own telecommunications

decisions.” Cable companies face “less competition, and they like it that

way,” says another ad.

These spots and others like them are part of a massive campaign by phone

giants SBC and Verizon to persuade Texas citizens—read: legislators—to make

it easier to sell TV service in the state.

In equally strong counterattacks in newspaper and TV ads, cable

operators Time Warner, Comcast and Cox warn that phone companies have hired

“hordes of influence peddlers” to push legislation. The accompanying spot

shows a fatcat blowing smoke from a cigar.

As the cable-vs.-telco war to capture subscribers for bundled TV, phone

and Internet services begins in earnest, the battles have spread beyond Texas.

Across the country, the major phone companies have committed more than $20

billion to launch subscription-TV services that will eat into cable's

customer base. But their biggest obstacle isn't the money; it's Washington

and thousands of local governments hanging on to decades-old rules written when

the phone business was a government-protected monopoly.

Phone companies say that competition will sputter unless Congress and

regulators catch up with changing technology. Verizon plans to begin offering a

100-channel package for $40 a month in late 2005 or early 2006, but it can't

start building subscriber lists yet. First, it must obtain franchises from

thousands of local communities—a process that could delay TV service for

years. To dodge that roadblock, Verizon is asking Washington to streamline the

rollout by writing Internet-TV rules that would apply nationwide.

House Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton (R-Texas) is preparing to

do just that. “We need a federal policy with federal rules,” he said at a

recent hearing on Internet video. “We cannot expect new entrants to succeed

if they have to comply with 52 different jurisdictions, not to mention if they

have to comply with rules set by thousands of franchising authorities.”

Barton has said he wants the House to approve relief for the Bells as a

component of telecommunications-overhaul legislation to be sent to the Senate

before Aug. 1.

Leaps in technology

Because of the leaps in digital technology that only a few years ago

were unimaginable, Congress and regulators have struggled to update the rules

fast enough. Because of that, a revolution in new services and competition is

being held back, telephone-industry officials say. “Technology has just

passed by our telecommunications laws,” says Lincoln Hoewing, chief of

Internet and TV policy for Verizon. “Nobody expected broadband Internet to

grow as fast as it has.”

The telephone companies are in a more precarious spot than cable

operators because the video business they are trying to enter is highly

regulated by more than 2,000 local governments. As for the cable industry's

foray into Internet-based services—phone and data—the FCC has taken a

hands-off approach, which has allowed operators to offer high-speed Internet

service with virtually no hurdles, at least for now.

The lengthy negotiations with city councils and cable-franchise boards

that telephone companies now encounter were no threat in the early days of slow

growth and few competitors. “We're facing a very complex and delayed

process to get into video,” complains Hoewing. “We need a national policy

that will encourage deployment of new technology as rapidly as possible.”

Today, the telephone companies—which have been regulated primarily

under federal and state rules—are trying to get into video almost overnight.

The business must be developed quickly to offset losses in their core landline

phone business to cable-industry and other Internet carriers.

The phone companies face thousands of local governments determined to

write a new set of ground rules governing franchise fees, public-access

channels and construction of new plant.

Unless Washington frees the Bells from the obligation to obtain local

franchise permits the way cable companies do, the telcos say, their rollouts

could be slowed by years and tens of millions of dollars added to the cost. The

cable industry hopes the current telecommunication laws remain intact—and in

their favor.

The phone companies are so desperate for relief that they're begging

local broadcasters to take up their cause. At the National Association of

Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas last month, Verizon Chairman Ivan

Seidenberg offered to carry digital multicast channels that TV stations can

offer. His overture came only weeks after the cable industry persuaded the FCC

to reject mandatory cable carriage for multicasting.

No quick remedy

Leaders in Congress and the FCC are sympathetic to the Bells' dilemma

and are considering measures to give them relief. But cable operators are

likely to make deep inroads into the local-telephone business before the

Bells' video-franchising obligations are spelled out.

Cable operators plan to press for the status quo. “We want everybody

to follow rules that are already on the books,” says Kyle McSlarrow,

president of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association. More

pressure is expected from local governments and consumer groups, which would

prefer not to weaken municipalities' rights to grant pay-TV franchises.

Despite Washington's desire to bring new competitors to TV and

telephone services, the regulatory morass isn't about to be cleared up

quickly. Last week, the FCC turned down SBC's request for blanket exemption

from “common-carrier,” or telephone-style, rules that govern a wide range

of broadband services, including video. SBC plans to spend $7 billion over the

next three years to upgrade its network called Project Lightspeed.

Congress isn't likely to act on such a controversial issue this year.

The Supreme Court, however, is expected to rule as soon as next month on how

much flexibility the FCC has in setting rules for Internet service. With

direction from the court, the commission would probably need another year to

decide whether to exempt Internet-delivered communications from most local

regulation.

“The timing is just bad for the phone companies,” says Laura

Phillips, a telecom lawyer with Washington firm Drinker Biddle & Reath.

“I don't see any momentum this year.”

SBC and Verizon are taking different approaches to local regulation.

Resigned to the possibility that it may never be relieved of heavy local

oversight, Verizon has negotiations under way with more than 100 franchise

authorities on launching TV service in their markets. It has also asked the

California, Virginia and Texas legislatures to grant statewide franchises.

Verizon, which recently cleared the way to buy rival MCI Inc., isn't

waiting for franchise approvals to begin constructing the $15 billion

fiber-optic network necessary for TV. The company argues that, because the

network can also be used for standard Internet service phone companies can

already offer, additional franchise authority is unnecessary until TV packages

are actually being sold.

In the meantime, Verizon is lining up programming. Last week, the

company proudly trumpeted a deal to carry the NFL Network. The company has also

signed up NBC Universal Cable, Starz, Showtime, A&E and Discovery, and more

deals are in the works. Verizon's buildout has angered the cable industry.

The state cable association in New York managed to win a temporary work

stoppage against the phone company, but work continued once local regulators

verified that the proper construction permits had been obtained.

In Texas, the issue-advertising war has been raging over the state

legislature's consideration of a bill to set up a statewide franchise plan

that would eliminate the need to haggle with hundreds of local governments for

local franchises. SBC and cable operator Time Warner have charged each other

with harming consumers' interests. The phone company also has complained that

cable operators won't run TV ads giving the Bells' point of view.

Cities demand oversight

SBC argues that current law already gives telephone companies the right

to deliver Internet-based TV, and it has no plans to apply for new franchise

rights. Instead, the company is waiting for the FCC to formally declare a video

franchise unnecessary before moving forward. “We don't think franchise

rules apply to Internet video,” says SBC spokesman Michael Balmoris.

“Policymakers are in the business of promoting competition. We need

clarification from regulators.”

The companies claim they aren't trying to escape obligations to serve

poor neighborhoods or other local obligations, as critics allege. Says

Verizon's Hoewing, “We're willing to pay franchise fees; we've got

capacity to carry public-access channels. We're just trying to move the

process forward while still serving concerns local governments have. Local

franchising is an outmoded process that cable regulators developed over decades

when companies had time to build out without worrying about competition.”

Not surprisingly, industry analysts have generally endorsed the phone

companies' view that they must be freed from oversight by thousands of local

governments. “Competitive entry into the video market will be delayed if the

Bells do not get relief,” says UBS Investment Research's John Hodulik in a

new report.

But local officials say obtaining franchise rights is relatively simple

as long as the phone companies sign on to roughly the same terms as local cable

incumbents. Verizon's and SBC's real aim is to enter the market with lower

franchise fees and diminished obligations, says Ken Fellman, mayor of Arvada,

Colo., and chairman of the National League of Cities' telecommunications

committee, which lobbies for city governments in Washington.

“I have a hard time buying that corporations the size of Verizon or

SBC don't have the wherewithal to get the job done,” he says. “They would

just prefer not to incur the expense.”