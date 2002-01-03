Cable viewership on the rise
Cable viewership in prime time increased 11.2% in 2001, adding 2.8 million
new homes, according to a Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau analysis of Nielsen
Media Research data.
In the fourth quarter, 3 million more viewers watched cable networks than the
year before.
Broadcast networks saw their prime time audiences fall
6.8% in 2001, losing 2.1 million homes.
