Cable Viewers Drawn to Katrina Coverage

With the nation riveted by TV coverage of Hurricane Katrina, news networks took the top two cable ratings slots last week, according to Nielsen Media Research for Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.

Fox News trounced all the cable competition, averaging 3.12 million total viewers in prime. CNN was next with 2.56 million. TNT took the third slot with 2.4 million total viewers. Further down the list, MSNBC averaged 1.01 million total viewers and Headline News averaged 622,000.

For individual programs, TNT's The Closer topped the list, earning 5.77 million total viewers at 9 p.m. on Aug. 29. The Friday, Aug. 30 edition of The O’Reilly Factor at 8 p.m. took second with 5.15 million total viewers. Spike’s WWE came in third on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m., with 5.17 million total viewers.