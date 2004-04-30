Cable Vets Tout Shalom TV

A pair of Pennsylvania cable veterans will be pitching Shalom TV, a Jewish-oriented cable channel, to operators at the National Show in New Orleans next week.

Bradford Hammer will be president of what is being billed as the first English-language Jewish channel in the country. He has spent the last 11 years building the state-run Pennsylvania Cable Network. David Brugnone will be VP. He is formerly with Showtime and KBL Sports (the predecessor to Fox Sports Pittsburgh).

The pair polled what they call "synagogue-affiliated Jews," and say that 94% were interested in the channel, with 54% of those saying they would pay for it.

