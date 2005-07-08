Cable Vet Joins WCBS
New York cable news veteran Tanya Rivero is moving to local broadcast, joining WCBS there as a general assignment reporter. She will begin reporting for the Viacom-owned station Monday, July 11.
A New York native, Rivero most recently worked as an anchor and reporter for Cablevision’s regional news channels News 12 Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn.
She has also worked as a news writer for Time Warner’s NY1 News.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.