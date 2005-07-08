Cable Vet Joins WCBS

New York cable news veteran Tanya Rivero is moving to local broadcast, joining WCBS there as a general assignment reporter. She will begin reporting for the Viacom-owned station Monday, July 11.

A New York native, Rivero most recently worked as an anchor and reporter for Cablevision’s regional news channels News 12 Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn.

She has also worked as a news writer for Time Warner’s NY1 News.