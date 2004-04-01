Cable To Unveil TV Family Planning

The multimedia educational program, in coordination with the PTA, could help address complaints from Congress that the industry has not done enough to educate parents about the tool available to help the comntrol cable viewing, including the availability of channel-blocking technology.

PTA representatives, National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Robert Sachs and members of the industry's Cable in the Classroom initiative will take the wraps off the new program, dubbed Navigating the Children’s Media Landscape: A Parent’s and Caregiver’s Guide, at the National Press Club in Washington.

They will also provide details of planned media literacy workshops across the country.

More information on the program is available at www.ControlYourTV.org