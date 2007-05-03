Cable Touts New Orleans

Cox is spearheading an effort by the cable industry's major operators to help out New Orleans by providing millions of dollars in airtime.

Cox, joined by Bresnan, Bright House, CableONE, Cablevision, Charter, Comcast, Insight, Mediacom, Suddenlink Time Warner and cable ad interconnect Adlink, have pledged to air a series of PSA's from the Louisiana tourist bureau.

The spots feature stars with connections to the region-- Wynton Marsalis, Emeril Lagasse, Dan Aykroyd--trying to drum up some business by pitching it as a tourist destination once again.

The companies are committing at least $12 million airtime and hoping to drive some $1 billion in economic impact.

The cable industry had to move its 2006 convention from New Orleans in the wake of hurricane Katrina, but at the time said it planned to return in 2008. Its 2007 convention is May 7-9 in Las Vegas,