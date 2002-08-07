Cable tops broadcast nets

For the 12th straight week, cable has attracted more viewers than broadcast

networks.

Ad-supported cable networks notched a 53.3 share for the week of July 29 to

Aug. 5, up 9.9 percent from the year before, according to Cable Advertising

Bureau analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.

The seven broadcast networks, meanwhile, saw share decline 9.5 percent to a

37.2 last week.

ABC suffered the most protracted losses, with its share dipping 29

percent.

Cable got a boost last week from high-rated shows like The Anna Nicole

Show on E!, USA Network's dramas Dead Zone and Monk and the

kickoff of preseason NFL coverage on ESPN.

Cable channels also tallied more households, reaching 30.6 million homes,

while the broadcast nets delivered a combined 21.3 million.