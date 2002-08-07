Cable tops broadcast nets
For the 12th straight week, cable has attracted more viewers than broadcast
networks.
Ad-supported cable networks notched a 53.3 share for the week of July 29 to
Aug. 5, up 9.9 percent from the year before, according to Cable Advertising
Bureau analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.
The seven broadcast networks, meanwhile, saw share decline 9.5 percent to a
37.2 last week.
ABC suffered the most protracted losses, with its share dipping 29
percent.
Cable got a boost last week from high-rated shows like The Anna Nicole
Show on E!, USA Network's dramas Dead Zone and Monk and the
kickoff of preseason NFL coverage on ESPN.
Cable channels also tallied more households, reaching 30.6 million homes,
while the broadcast nets delivered a combined 21.3 million.
