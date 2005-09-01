Cable Telethons Multiply

Several cable networks are pitching in on relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina. BET will run a telethon Sept. 9 from 7:30 through 10 p.m. in partnership with the National Urban League, the American Red Cross, the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network (chaired by Russell Simmons), the Warner Music Group, Essence Communications and various celebrities.

The telethon will include performances and guest appearances by yet undisclosed celebrities and allow viewers to call toll-free numbers to make pledges to the Red Cross.

Fellow Viacom networks MTV, VH1 and CMT will run a concert Sept. 10 in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The Weather Channel Companies pledged to make a $1,000,000 cash donation to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief and called on other industry companies to match or exceed that amount. Within the corporation, Weather Channel Companies’ president Debora Wilson said the network would match dollar-for-dollar contributions made by its 800 employees.