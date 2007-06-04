Cable Subs Would Pay Most For Broadcast TV Channels

Broadcasters will be happy to learn that when cable subscribers were asked how much they would pay for each service in their simulated bundle, “local channels” topped the list at $2.42, with HBO’s seven channels coming in second at $2.37, which would be quite a break from the current price.

That’s according to a

Forrester research study of cable a la carte

that found per-channel pricing to be an uneconomical model that would not be an effective content control tool, either.

The study's results, says its author, also suggest viewers aren’t being realistic about cable pricing, but the NFL Network might want to take issue with that characterization. According to the survey, subscribers would be willing to pay an average $1.06 for the NFL Network, while only 98 cents for ESPN.