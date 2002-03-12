Cable subs on the broadbandwagon

Cable operators signed up a total of 15.2 million digital-cable subscribers,

7.2 million broadband subscribers and 1.5 million telephone customers by the end

of 2001, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association reported

Monday.

The cable industry added more than 800,000 high-speed cable-modem subscribers

in the fourth quarter of last year. That's a bit of a sales slowdown from the

prior quarter, but 100,000 more subscribers than operators signed up in the same

quarter a year ago.

Cable operators now offer broadband service to 70 million households, and

approximately 10 percent of those households subscribe.

Digital-video cable services experienced the most growth, adding 1.5 million

new customers in the fourth quarter of 2001. Nearly 21 percent of video cable

subscribers chose digital over analog services.