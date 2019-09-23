Cable Strong and Able in Milwaukee

Spectrum News 1 reaches its first anniversary in Milwaukee in late November. The news channel replaced a sports network and covers the whole of Wisconsin, though the network’s main office and studio are in Milwaukee.

There’s “Weather on the 1s,” a Green Bay Packers program called The Roundtable and lots of news. Sachelle Saunders anchors mornings, Jason Fechner handles evenings and JD Rudd is chief meteorologist. “All three have ties to Wisconsin,” said Alan Mason, group VP/general manager, Spectrum News, South and Central.

While viewers in Milwaukee see the same programming that viewers in Madison and Green Bay do, Spectrum News 1 is able to issue separate weather updates to zones around Wisconsin when it’s appropriate.

A bureau in Washington, D.C., covers local issues in our capital, with one reporter focused on Wisconsin politics. There are bureaus in Madison and Green Bay, too.

Mason said Year One has been positive. “By everything we measure, it’s been successful,” he said. “And I think we’ve made an impact.”