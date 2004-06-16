Cable Stars to Reveal Emmy Nods
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Wednesday tapped two cable stars, The Sopranos' Edie Falco and Monk's Tony Shalhoub, to join Dick Askin, chairman of the Academy, July 15 to announce the nominees for the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
That's a sign of how far cable has come since the days of the Cable Ace awards, when the industry had to come up with its own honors because cable shows were not eligible for Emmys.
The nominations are revealed bright and early in North Hollywood, with the four-minute announcement at 5:35 a.m. at the Academy's Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood.
Nominating ballots are due to the Academy by Wednesday, June 23.
