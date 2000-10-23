Cable slams the cap

The cable industry last week continued its legal attack on federal ownership

caps and channel lineup restrictions.

Led by Time Warner and AT & T, the cable industry is fighting FCC rules

preventing cable operators from reaching more than 30% of U.S. multichannel

subscribers. The rules also bar a cable operator from devoting more than 40% of

its first 75 channels to programming in which it has a stake.

Although the rules are opposed by the cable industry in general, they

particularly affect AT & T, the nation's top MSO, because its acquisition

of MediaOne Group in June pushed it over the cable-ownership cap to 42%. Time

Warner, the second-largest system, hits only about 15% with 12 million

customers, but it has fought fiercely against cable-industry restrictions.

The federal appeals court in Washington this May upheld the 1992 law

ordering the FCC to establish a cable-ownership limit. The current case, before

the same court, will decide whether the FCC was justified when it established

the 30% limit and decided how it would "attribute" cross-company investments

toward each company's subscriber reach.

AT & T argues that it should not have to make any divestitures, because

its investment in Time Warner Entertainment should not count toward the

cap.

The three-judge panel hearing last week's arguments in Washington appeared

to have little problem with the FCC's 30% limit but also seemed sympathetic to

cable-industry arguments that the FCC acted arbitrarily in setting rules and

limitations.

"The court appeared not to be buying the cable industry's argument against

the 30% cap, but it's much less clear what the outcome will be on the

attribution rules," said Media Access Project President Andrew Schwartzman.

It's unclear how the decision will affect AT & T, even if the cable

industry wins. AT & T must tell the FCC how it plans to comply with the

MediaOne divestiture order by Dec. 15. It must make good on its pledge by May

and is not allowed to alter its plan. The company, however, is hoping it can

amend its plan if the FCC's rules are struck down.

To cover its bases, AT & T is also asking Congress for help. At the

company's behest, Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) is trying to amend one of several

spending bills with a provision that would make limited partnerships such as AT

& T's TWE stake non-attributable to the cable cap.

FCC officials, however, insist that AT & T must carry out one of the

divestiture options, because they were deemed to be in the public interest.

Anticipating FCC intransigence, the company also has asked the agency to

condition the AOL-Time Warner merger on forcing TWE to cut its ties with AT

& T. Officials at AT & T say they can't get a fair price from Time

Warner without that condition. Time Warner attorney's last week called AT &

T's claim "simply untrue" and said AT & T could sell to a third part or

spin off its TWE stake in a public offering if it didn't like Time Warner's

terms.

Under rules the FCC revised last October, any voting interest of 5% or more

of equity is attributable. Limited partnerships are exempt, however, unless the

stakeholder is involved in the partnership's programming operations. (AT &

T's stake in TWE is a limited partnership but is attributable because AT &

T supplies programming to TWE through its Liberty Media subsidiary.)

Time Warner's attorney David Carpenter argued that the 30% reach cap is an

arbitrary limit and that no research demonstrates that greater levels of market

concentration will cause any harm.

The judges, however, didn't aggressively question FCC attorney James Carr on

the cap.

Judge Stephen Williams even noted that the FCC last year altered the cap to

account for the growth of direct-broadcast satellite and other multichannel

subscribers. Previously, a cable company's audience reach was capped at 30% of

homes passed by cable. The change allowed AT & T to reach an additional 4.5

million subscribers.

But they pressed Carr to explain the basis for the attribution rules and

even suggested that prohibitions on preferential deals between cable companies

and their programmers would be sufficient to avert collusion.