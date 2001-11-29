Cable show count caves in
Anaheim, Calif. - The official head count for this year's Western Cable
Show is worse than show organizers had anticipated.
Attendance figures released Thursday count 17,056 attendees, off 48% from
last year's 33,000.
California Cable Telecommunications Association members, who stage the show,
had estimated attendance would be down 30% to 40%.
Some cable insiders had speculated the dropoff might reach 60%.
'We've been one of the largest shows in the U.S., but we're not immune to a
recession,' said CCTA Vice President of industry affairs C.J. Hirschfield.
She said a combination of the slowing economy, a post-Sept. 11 reduction in business travel and consolidation among MSOs and programmers accounts for the drop.
- Allison Romano
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.