Cable show count caves in

Anaheim, Calif. - The official head count for this year's Western Cable

Show is worse than show organizers had anticipated.

Attendance figures released Thursday count 17,056 attendees, off 48% from

last year's 33,000.

California Cable Telecommunications Association members, who stage the show,

had estimated attendance would be down 30% to 40%.

Some cable insiders had speculated the dropoff might reach 60%.

'We've been one of the largest shows in the U.S., but we're not immune to a

recession,' said CCTA Vice President of industry affairs C.J. Hirschfield.

She said a combination of the slowing economy, a post-Sept. 11 reduction in business travel and consolidation among MSOs and programmers accounts for the drop.

- Allison Romano