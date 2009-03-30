Cable Show 2009: Canoe, Cable Labs Draft Reference Specs for Next Generation of TV Ads
Big cable operators this week plan to release their first crack at a technical blueprint that's intended to serve as the common foundation for the industry's next generation of TV advertising.
Canoe Ventures and CableLabs have drafted a reference architecture specification -- Advanced Advertising 1.0 -- which is made up of existing industry specifications and standards, along with a set of four new advertising-specific interfaces.
