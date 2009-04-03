Cable Show 2009: Cable Operators Bullish on Wireless Future
By Glen Dickson
Washington -- Cable operators don't see offering wireless data and voice services as the fourth component in a new "quad-play," but instead as a logical access point for subscribers to enjoy their core data, video and voice services, according to executives speaking at The Cable Show Friday.
In the panel session "Air Play: Cable's Wide-Open Wireless Future," moderated by One Touch Intelligence analyst Matt Stump, executives from Cablevision, Cox Communications and Cablevision outlined different strategies for bringing services to subscribers on the go. But the overall goal is the same: to keep customers from shifting to another service provider once they leave the home.
