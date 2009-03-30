Cable Show 2009: 20% Attendance Drop Projected, NCTA Says
Citing the struggling economy, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association on Monday was expecting attendance at Cable Show '09 in Washington, D.C., to be down 20% compared with last year's event.
That would mean a crowd of less than 10,000 for the April 1-3 confab in the nation's capital, compared with 12,100 registered attendees in New Orleans for the 2008 show.
