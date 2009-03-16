Cable Show ’09 To Highlight Broadband Infrastructure in New Exhibit

The Cable Show ’09 is highlighting the cable industry’s nationwide broadband infrastructure and the ways it is “improving the lives of Americans,” in a special exhibit called Broadband Nation that will run at the show from April 1-3.



Broadband Nation is a 20,000-square-foot exhibit that will feature technologies from 35 companies ranging from cable operations and programming to hardware manufacturing and consumer electronics. C-SPAN, CNN Newsroom, Comcast Cable, General Electric, Samsung, and Sony are among the companies participating in the exhibit, which is meant to showcase the ways broadband is deployed throughout the country.



“Broadband technology already has had a dramatic and positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans and it will undoubtedly play a vital role in the nation’s economic recovery,” said NCTA president and CEO Kyle McSlarrow in a statement.



The exhibit also features hands-on experiences for consumers to understand how broadband can be deployed in suburban homes, retail shops, schools, clinics, and rural and urban homes and businesses.



The show is being held at the Washington D.C. Convention Center.