Cable Shines at Emmys

Basic cable has finally caught Emmy's eye, with Turner Network Television,

Comedy Central, USA Network and Sci Fi Channel all taking home statues during

the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Fox Sunday night.

That's compared with last year, when only FX won a primetime Emmy in a major

category during the main telecast, and TNT and A&E Network also each won one

award.

Premiere cable channel Home Box Office remained the Emmy champ, but barely,

with eight awards.

Among the broadcast networks, CBS was the surprise, winning seven awards and

leading all broadcast networks even though NBC went in with the most nods. NBC

came in second among the "Big Six," winning four (and third overall, down from

second last year), while ABC left with only one award, for Wayne Brady's

improvisational comedy in Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

The night was marked by upsets, with NBC's The West Wing winning

outstanding drama series for the fourth year in a row, making it the drama champ

every year the show has been on the air. Wing had been considered erratic

in its fourth season, suffering declining ratings and the departure of creator

and writer Aaron Sorkin this past spring.

Although it was again the most-nominated show, HBO's Six Feet Under

brought home no awards during the night.

The win of CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond for best comedy was not a

surprise, with the show considered the front-runner entering the broadcast,

although it had been nominated four times before without winning.

The show took home three other major awards, with Brad Garrett repeating as

best supporting actor in a comedy and Doris Roberts winning her third Emmy for

her role as Raymond's insecure but pushy mother.

Whether Raymond will come back for another season remains unclear,

with cast members Roberts, Peter Boyle and Patricia Heaton enthusiastic about

another year but star Ray Romano and executive producer Phil Rosenthal still

saying Sunday night that they weren't sure.

CBS' The Amazing Race also surprised Emmy, stealing the statue from

the favorite, Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar. That helped to

shut out Fox, the broadcast host of this year's awards ceremony.

The lead comedy awards were also both upsets, with Will & Grace's

Debra Messing taking home the statue for best actress in a comedy series for the

first time after three previous nominations.

Tony Shalhoub won for USA's Monk, a particularly big surprise after

people wondered whether the show should be nominated as a comedy or a drama.

As expected, The Sopranos' James Gandolfini and Edie Falco won for

best lead actor and actress in a drama, while the HBO show also won for

outstanding writing.

Including last weekend's Creative Arts Awards, HBO led the Emmy pack, winning

18 statues in all. CBS was close behind with 16, knocking NBC to third with

15.

ABC took home nine, while PBS and Fox tied for seven, with neither bringing

home an award Sunday night.

TNT won six overall, four on Emmy night, powered by William H. Macy's

made-for-TV movie, Door to Door. Comedy Central was close behind with a

total of three, two of those for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

A&E, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, Sci Fi and USA all won two Emmys

each, with Sci Fi and USA

each winning one award during the primetime

show.