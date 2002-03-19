Cable sending hopeful signals on DTV

OK, it's not exactly peace in the Middle East, but some conciliatory

overtures about digital TV are coming from the rival broadcast and cable

industries.

National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs

said Tuesday that the cable industry is willing to supplement broadcasters' and

TV-set makers' advertising campaigns promoting digital TV.

Cable operators 'offer to add our advertising resources to promote digital

television where MSOs are providing HDTV [high-definition television],' Sachs

said at the National Association of Broadcasters' Futures Conference.

The NAB and the Consumer Electronics Association have been running ads for

digital TV in four markets. Recently, cable MSOs Time Warner Cable, Comcast

Corp. and Charter Communications Inc. have announced they will launch digital

HDTV service in a total of 48 markets.

That Sachs was invited at all to the NAB fete is an olive branch of sorts

from the broadcasters, which have contended that cable is obstructing the

deployment of digital TV by refusing to carry digital signals of local stations

and refusing to establish technical standards that will allow digital-TV sets to

work with cable without set-top boxes.

Sachs said cable interoperability 'is not an issue,' and standards allowing

plug-and-play sets to be built are available.

Equipment manufacturers were skeptical of cable's stated desire for

agreement. 'You can make an offer to a woman in a bar, but that doesn't mean the

terms are acceptable,' a CEA spokesman said.

Equipment makers still oppose cable-industry demands that MSOs be allowed to

control digital boxes and 'onerous' copy-protection

provisions.