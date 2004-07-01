Cable Scores with Originals

Tuesday is historically a big night for cable originals in the summer, and June 29 was no exception.



The top performer on June 29 was BET's fourth annual BET Awards, attracting 5.6 million viewers, a network record. MTV said goodbye to its latest edition of The Real World. The finale of Real World San Diego nabbed 3.8 million viewers and averaged 3.9 million viewers for the season, making it MTV's most-watched season in the show's history.

FX's hit plastic surgery drama Nip/Tuck was down a bit from its premiere June 22, but still collected a strong 3.17 million viewers. TBS' romance reality show Outback Jack lured 2.38 million viewers (Lead-out Sex and the City averaged 2.7 million viewers). Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy continues to deliver solid numbers, with the latest show drawing 1.96 million viewers.

Spike TV's reality spoof Joe Schmo 2 did not fare well, however. The below average Joe mustered 481,000 viewers, half of Spike's usual prime time audience.

