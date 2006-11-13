Cable Saluted For Above-PAR Performance

Cox and Discovery topped the list of most women-friendly cable companies, according to the Women in Cable Telecommunications Foundation.

The best company for pay equity was Scripps Networks, for advancement, Oxygen; and for work/life support, NBC Universal.

WICT teams with Working Mother Media to rank companies according to three criteria: Pay equity, Advancement opportunities, and Resources for life/work support as part of its PAR Initiative).

Cox grabbed the Forerunner Accolade award for "best operator for women in cable, while Discovery gets the award for best programmer.

The awards will be handed out at the WICT annual gala Nov. 15 in Washington.

The awards are part of an ongoing initiative to gauge progress in addressing such issues as equal pay, more women in technology jobs and elder care support.

The groups say that companies conducting pay equity surveys have increased from 31.25% in 2005 to 41.03% in 2006. But they also say that only a little of 15% of "technology project managers are women, down from almost 20% in 2005.

The top five in each category were:

Best Operators for Women in Cable



1. Cox Communications, Inc.

2. Comcast Cable

3. Time Warner Cable

4. Advance Newhouse Communications

5. Charter Communications

Best Programmers for Women in Cable

1. Discovery Communications, Inc.

2. Oxygen Media

3. The Weather Channel

4. Turner Broadcasting System

5. Scripps Networks

Best Companies for Women in Cable - Pay Equity

1. Scripps Networks

2. The Weather Channel

3. Cox Communications, Inc.

4. Turner Broadcasting System

5. NBC Universal





Best Companies for Women in Cable - Advancement Opportunities

1. Oxygen Media

2. Cox Communications, Inc

3. Discovery Communications, Inc.

4. The Weather Channel

5. Scripps Networks

Best Companies for Women in Cable- Resources for Work/Life Support

1. NBC Universal

2. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

3. Cox Communications, Inc

4. Home Box Office

5. Discovery Communications, Inc.