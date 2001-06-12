Cable reporters like people, changing scene

Veteran cable reporters USA Today's David Lieberman, The Wall Street Journal's Leslie Cauley and the Los Angeles Times' Sallie Hofmeister said the best thing about covering the cable industry is the relationships they build with their sources and the industry's changing nature.

Lieberman noted that covering the cable industry is different every day, saying that the industry's story has veered from a business focus, to a policy focus, and now to a technology focus. The three asked public relations people to play it straight with them. "We are calling you for help. If you don't have anything to say, don't say anything," Hofmeister said, during a Tuesday afternoon media panel.

"It would be nice if PR people who are pitching stories did their homework," Lieberman said. But Cauley emphasized that it's also reporters' responsibility to play fair with sources. "In my opinion, a reporter is no better and no worse than his or her relationships."

- Paige Albiniak