Cable Ready is NATPE ready

Distributor Cable Ready is launching three weekly nonfiction series at

NATPE this week.

Seven Days Left will look at the countdowns to some

of the premiere sporting and entertainment events, including the weeks before

the Kentucky Derby, Mardi Gras and New Year's Eve in Times Square.

The series of 13 one-hour shows is produced by Pathway Productions and

targeted for a 2004 debut.

Reality series Starters follows a Seattle high-school team as it

competes for the state championship.

The series of 10 half-hours has already been sold to kids cable net WAM! for

a Feb. 22 debut, but it will be available for international sale.

Cable Ready is also selling the international rights to PBS series

Kidhealth.

The 13 half-hours, produced by Media Entertainment, are hosted by Peggy

Fleming and feature segments on such topics as child obesity, juvenile arthritis

and attention-deficit disorders.

The series will be available internationally in the fall of 2002.

In addition, Cable Ready is distributing seven nonfiction

specials from Los Angeles-based Kismetic Productions.