Cable Ready is NATPE ready
Distributor Cable Ready is launching three weekly nonfiction series at
NATPE this week.
Seven Days Left will look at the countdowns to some
of the premiere sporting and entertainment events, including the weeks before
the Kentucky Derby, Mardi Gras and New Year's Eve in Times Square.
The series of 13 one-hour shows is produced by Pathway Productions and
targeted for a 2004 debut.
Reality series Starters follows a Seattle high-school team as it
competes for the state championship.
The series of 10 half-hours has already been sold to kids cable net WAM! for
a Feb. 22 debut, but it will be available for international sale.
Cable Ready is also selling the international rights to PBS series
Kidhealth.
The 13 half-hours, produced by Media Entertainment, are hosted by Peggy
Fleming and feature segments on such topics as child obesity, juvenile arthritis
and attention-deficit disorders.
The series will be available internationally in the fall of 2002.
In addition, Cable Ready is distributing seven nonfiction
specials from Los Angeles-based Kismetic Productions.
