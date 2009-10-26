Cable Ratings: ‘White Collar’ Continues White Hot Streak For USA

The series premiere of White Collar Friday, October 23 at 10 p.m. continued USA Network’s yearlong streak of launching shows with a bang. The drama series drew 5.367 million total viewers, including 1.79 million 18-49. That is up 46% from last week’s Psych season finale in the same timeslot.



The premiere was also up 35% from Burn Notice’s premiere in June 2007, 2% from In Plain Sight’s premiere in June 2008 and nearly equaled the premiere of this summer’s major network premiere, Royal Pains, drawing 96% of its audience. White Collar did so in the much more competitive Fall season, as opposed to the Summer, when cable (and USA) traditionally shines.



White Collar came close to some of the broadcast competition, with The Jay Leno Show drawing 6.1 million viewers for NBC, 20/20 on ABC drawing 5.6 million and Numb3rs on CBS attracting 8 million viewers.