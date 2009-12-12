Cable Ratings: 'Top Chef' Finale Draws 3.4 Million
Bravo's "Top Chef" delivered season highs in all demos for its finale Wednesday night as Michael Voltaggio took home the crown.
Last episode of Las Vegas-centric season six delivered 3.4 million viewers, up 16% vs. last week. Finale drew nearly 1 million more than the season opener on Aug. 19. Number was down, however, from the season-five finale that drew 3.7 million.
