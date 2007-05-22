Cable Ratings: TNT Takes Top Honors With Spurs/Suns Game

Basketball, NASCAR, and wrestling topped the cable ratings for the week ending May 20.



TNT took top honors with its May 16 Spurs/Suns game averaging 4.97 million total viewers between 10:40 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox Cable's Speed Channel ranked second with its coverage of NASCAR's Nextel Cup pulling in 3.79 million viewers from 7 p.m. to 11:14 p.m. May 19.



USA came in third with Monday-night WWE wrestling averaging 4.72 million viewers from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 14. (Speed ranks second, despite the fact that it drew fewer viewers because Nielsen adjusts for the fact that it is in fewer homes than its fully-distributed competitors - 63% of the country vs. USA Network's 84%).



Overall in prime for the week, USA drew the most viewers with 2.73 million, followed by TNT with 2.7 million, Disney with 2.15 million, ESPN with 1.87 million and Fox News with 1.37 million.