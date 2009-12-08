Cable Ratings: Syfy’s ‘Alice’ Not A Ratings Queen

Alice, Syfy’s reimagining of Alice In Wonderland, delivered an average of 2.3 million viewers, including 1.3 million P18-49 and 1.2 million P25-54 during its two night run Dec. 6 and 7.



Syfy says that makes it the most-watched original movie on the network among 18-49s since another fairy tale reimagining, 2007’s Tin Man.



By comparison, Tin Man, which was a modern take on The Wizard of Oz, averaged nearly 5.3 million total viewers during its three night run in December 2007.



While it may not have come close to its pseudo-predecessor, the series did give the network a timeslot ratings boost, easily beating the network’s 9-11 p.m. Sunday and Monday night averages for the season.



Alice was from the same creative team as Tin Man, and starred Kathy Bates as the Queen of Hearts.