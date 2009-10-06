Cable Ratings: ‘Seinfeld' "Reunion" Boosts HBO's ‘Curb'

A faux Seinfeld reunion boosted HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm Sunday, October 4. The comedy drew 1.6 million viewers at 9 p.m., its best numbers in five years. When the 10 p.m. re-airing is included, Curb drew 2.6 million viewers for the night.

Entourage also had a strong night, with its sixth season finale drawing 2.5 million viewers at 10 p.m. That is up 21% when compared to the season five finale in 2008.

Entourage drew 3 million viewers when the replay is factored in, and is averaging a gross audience of 8.5 million viewers an episode, the most for any season of the comedy so far.

Bored To Death drew its highest audience yet at 9:30 p.m, with 1.1 million people tuning in. When the replay later that night is included, Bored drew 1.5 million viewers.