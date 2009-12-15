Cable Ratings: ‘Santa Baby 2' Brings ABC Family Christmas Cheer

ABC Family's original movie, Santa Baby 2 Christmas Maybe, debuted as cable's top telecast in primetime Sunday (Dec. 13) in total viewers (3.8 million) and adults and women in the 18-34 and 18-49 demos. The movie became the top cable movie in the A18-49 demo in the year for the network, with a 1.2 rating and 1.6 million viewers.

The movie, which stars Jenny McCarthy and Dean McDermott, posted big year-to-year increases for ABC Family, with a 31% jump in total viewers, 63% in adults 18-34, 33% in adults 18-49 and 68% in viewers 12-34.