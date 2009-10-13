Cable Ratings: MLB Playoffs Give TBS Best Week Ever

A number of large market teams helped the Major League Baseball Division Series matchups on TBS deliver the most-viewed week in the cabler’s 33 year history October 7-12. While the network was certainly hoping for longer series (only one, the Philadelphia Phillies- Colorado Rockies matchup was not a sweep) the games still delivered double digit increases over last year.

The 13 2009 LDS games were up 11% in household ratings and total viewers over the 2008 LDS matchups.

For the week TBS averaged 5.4 million total viewers, including 2.5 million P18-49.

The most-watched division series was the matchup between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees, which averaged a 4.2 household rating and just over 6.6 million viewers. The October 11 game three matchup was the most-viewed division series game since game four of the 2007 ALDS matchup between the Yankees and Cleveland Indians, and the most-watched game on TBS since 2008’s ALCS game seven between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Generally speaking, longer series translate into larger ratings.

The National and American League Championship Series will kick off October 15 with the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Phillies on TBS, and the Yankees facing the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Fox starting Oct 16.