Cable Ratings: ‘Men Of A Certain Age’ Delivers For TNT

TNT may have found its next big hit. The series premiere of Men of a Certain Age, the drama series about three forty something friends, delivered 5.4 million total viewers Monday, December 7. The debut also delivered nearly 2.1 million adults 18-49 and just over 2.6 million adults 25-54, both of which were improvements over its lead-in, cable’s drama giant The Closer.



The program stars and is executive produced by comedian and actor Ray Romano.



“The response from viewers and critics to Men of a Certain Age has been amazing,” said Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). “I’m proud of everyone involved with this wonderful series, especially its creators, Ray Romano and Mike Royce, and the great cast headed by Ray, Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula.”