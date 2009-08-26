Cable Ratings: 'Make It Or Break It' Mid-Season Finale Scores in Key Demos

The mid-season finale of ABC Family's Make It or Break It played well before the Nielsen judges Monday night.

The gymnastics-themed show delivered the series best marks among a number of key demos and was the program's second-most-watched telecast.

The season 1A final averaged 2.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data, a total that included record numbers of adults 18 to 34 (749,000 of those watchers), adults 18 to 49 (1.1 million) and viewers 12 to 34 (1.5 million). Moreover, the installment vaulted to top of the series' leaderboard with women 18 to 34 (633,000), women 18 to 49 (921,000), females 12 to 34 (1.3 million) and female teens (641,000).

