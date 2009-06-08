Cable Ratings: Lifetime’s 'Army Wives' Marches To Cable Ratings Win

Lifetime’s Army Wives brought in a 2.4 rating among women 18-49 Sunday night. That made it the top-rated cable drama premiere so far this year in the demo. The season three debut attracted 3.5 million total viewers, down from season two’s 4.5 million.

The season two premiere was the most-watched and highest-rated original series in Lifetime’s history and was the top new cable drama in all women’s demos in its first season.

The strong number for Army Wives may have given Lifetime a demo win, but it couldn’t beat USA’s Burn Notice, which debuted to 6.0 million total viewers June 4, with 2.5 million viewers in the 18-49 demo.

TNT’s The Closer is routinely the top rated drama on cable. The Closer’s fifth season will premiere June 8.