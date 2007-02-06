Cable Ratings: Lifetime Has Luck in the Romance Department

Lifetime is riding high on romance. The women's network drew a solid performance from the second of four original movie adaptations of Nora Roberts books on Feb. 5.

Montana Sky averaged 4.8 million total viewers and 939,000 women 18-49 between 9 and 11 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research. The movie, the story of three half sisters who must live together to receive their inheritance,placed second in the demo for its time period, following USA.

Montana, which starred John Corbett, Ashley Williams, Charlotte Ross and Diane Ladd, marked the second week Monday in a row that Lifetime attracted nearly 5 million viewers with a Roberts movie. Last week's Angels Fall averaged 4.9 million total viewers and ranked as the fourth-most-viewed cable program for the week.

Both movies drew audiences significantly larger than Lifetime's average in prime for the month of January - 1.6 million total viewers, itself up 6% from a year ago. Two more Roberts movies are slated - Blue Smoke for Feb. 12 and Carolina Moon for Feb. 19.

Separately, sister channel Lifetime Movie Network saw a hit in the premiere of original flick Seventeen and Missing Feb. 3. With 964,000 total viewers, it more than doubled the network's average in prime - 423,000. It also ranked as the network's most viewed original movie to date with women 18-49.

Elsewhere in cable ratings, Nickelodeon scored with its new comedy The Naked Brothers Band, which premiered with back-to-back episodes Feb. 3 at 8:30 and 9 p.m. The 8:30 p.m. episode averaged 1.9 million kids 6-11 and 3.5 million total viewers. The 9 p.m. episode averaged 2 million kids 6-11 - Nick's highest series premiere in seven years - and 3.8 million total viewers.

For the week ending Feb. 4, USA finished as the most viewed cable network with an average 2.7 million viewers in prime, followed by non-ad-supported Disney with 2.2 million viewers, TNT with 2.1 million and Lifetime with 1.8 million.