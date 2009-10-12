Cable Ratings: ‘Knocked Up', New ‘Girls Next Door,’ Propel E!

The network premiere of Judd Apatow film Knocked Up, the season premiere of The Girls Next Door and the series premiere of Leave It to Lamas performed well for E! Entertainment Television Sunday, Oct. 11.

Knocked Up, starring Katherine Heigl who plays a staffer at E!, became the highest-rated and most-watched edition of the network’s “Movies We Love” franchise, delivering just over 1.6 million viewers and a 1.41 household rating from 8-10:30 p.m.

At 10:30 p.m., the season premiere of The Girls Next Door-which introduced a new cast of women to replace the departing Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison- became the highest-rated and most-watched season premiere in the show’s history, delivering 2.4 million viewers.

The series premiere of Leave it to Lamas, which follows life in the Lamas household, drew just under 2 million total viewers at 11 p.m., posting triple digit gains in the time period. That is a solid premiere for the new series, though well below the debuts of two of the network’s recent spinoffs, Kendra and Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, both of which drew in the mid to high 2’s.