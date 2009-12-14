Cable Ratings: Kardashians ‘Keep Up’ With Record Marks ForE!

E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians season four debut scored the channel’s

highest-rated telecast ever among women 18-34 with a 5.6 rating and among

adults 18-34,with a 3.9 on Dec. 13. The show also set series highs for

households (3.0) and adults 18-49 (2.8).





Keeping Up attracted more than 4.1 million total viewers in the 10-11 p.m.

hour, delivering more than four times the number of viewers as E!’s primetime

fourth quarter average. The show drew 3.1 million viewers age 18-49, 2.2

million in the A18-34 demo and 1.6 million among women 18-34.