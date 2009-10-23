Cable Ratings: 'Jeff Dunham Show' Best Premiere Ever For Comedy Central

The series debut of The Jeff Dunham Show Oct. 23 was the highest-rated series premiere in Comedy Central history, the network says. The show drew 5.3 million total viewers, including 3 million adults 18-49. The premiere led Comedy to its highest-rated and most-watched night of the year.



This is the second network record broken by comedian and ventriloquist Dunham, whose 2008 Christmas special was the most-watched program ever for Comedy, drawing 6.6 million viewers.

For comparison, another of Comedy's hits, The Sarah Silverman Program, debuted in February, 2007 and drew 1.8 million total viewers, though it was at 10:30 p.m., later than Dunham's 9 p.m. debut.

Dunham signed an overall talent deal with Comedy earlier this year, which included the series, stand-up specials, DVDs and as live tour.