Cable Ratings: ‘Hung’ Ends Season as Most-Watched Freshman In HBO History

HBO televised a pair of season finales Sunday, September 13, as freshman series Hung and sophomore True Blood ended their Summer runs.

Hung drew 2.9 million viewers at 10 p.m., and ended the season with a gross average (when replays, on-demand and DVR are factored in) of 9 million total viewers. That makes it the most-watched freshman series in HBO history.

At 9 p.m., True Blood brought in 5.1 million viewers, down slightly from its season high on August 23 (5.3 million) but still more than double what it drew for its first season finale (2.5 million). When gross ratings are factored in, True Blood is averaging 12 million viewers an episode, making it the second most-watched series in network history, behind only The Sopranos.