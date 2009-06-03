Cable Ratings: History's 'Ice Road Truckers' Climbs

The third season premiere of History's Ice Road Truckers on May 31 hauled in 3 million total viewers with 1.9 million viewers in the 25-54 demographic and 1.7 million in the 18-49 demographic F25-54 year-olds, according to data from Nielsen Media Research. That marks a gain of 19% and 13%, respectively in those demos.

History launched the 8-week series Expedition Africa out of Truckers, its top-rated regularly scheduled program. With notes of Survivor and Amazing Race, Expedition Africa follows four explorers as they retrace Henry Morton Stanley's arduous African expedition in search of Dr. David Livingstone.

Expedition Africa attracted 1.3 million total viewers with 723,000 in the 25-54 demo, a 19% increase over the network's primetime average, and 640,000 in the 18-49 demo, a 15% increase.

Additionally, May was History's best rated month ever among key demographics including 25-54 (560,000 viewers) and 18-49 (510,000), for 9% gains in both demos versus May 2008.