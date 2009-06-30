Cable Ratings: HBO's Sunday Huge With ‘Hung' Premiere

The series premiere of HBO's Hung delivered 2.8 million viewers in its

10 p.m. timeslot Sunday. When its midnight replay is added, the series drew 3.7 million viewers its first night. That

makes Hung, a drama about a down-on-his-luck high school coach who becomes a gigolo, the highest rated HBO

series premiere since John From

Cincinnati, which premiered in June 2007 after The Sopranos series finale. (Click here to watch a clip and find out what critics thought of Hung.)

While John From

Cincinnati didn't last past the first season, Hung could take a cue from its own lead-in,

True Blood. The vampire drama

premiered last September with just 1.44 million viewers, but has since morphed

into the network's top original drama.

Sunday's installment of True Blood was the series' best,

bringing in 3.7 million viewers in its 9 p.m. timeslot, and 5.1 million once the

11 p.m. replay is factored in.