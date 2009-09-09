Cable Ratings: FX’s ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Rides To Ratings Record

The second season premiere of Sons of Anarchy on FX debuted to a series high Sept. 8.



Anarchy drew 4.29 million total viewers, including 3.03 million P18-49. The program grew 95% over its series premiere in the key 18-49 demo, the largest increase ever for the second season premiere of an FX series. For comparison, Nip/Tuck grew 33% in its second season.



The 1.97 million M18-49 is also a best for the network, which skews male.