Cable Ratings: FX’s ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Rides To Ratings Record
By Alex Weprin
The second season premiere of Sons of Anarchy on FX debuted to a series high Sept. 8.
Anarchy drew 4.29 million total viewers, including 3.03 million P18-49. The program grew 95% over its series premiere in the key 18-49 demo, the largest increase ever for the second season premiere of an FX series. For comparison, Nip/Tuck grew 33% in its second season.
The 1.97 million M18-49 is also a best for the network, which skews male.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.