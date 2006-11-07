Cable Ratings: Football Is a Winner for ESPN

Football led ESPN to another weekly win of the cable ratings for the week ending Nov. 5. The network averaged 2.77 million total viewers during prime, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network's Oct. 30 Patriots/Vikings game was the most viewed cable program for the week averaging 11.89 million total viewers.

Following ESPN for the week was non ad-supported Disney, which averaged 2.01 million total viewers in prime. The network found strength in new series Hannah Montana, and a Wednesday showing of the feature film The Santa Clause followed by Disney's movie High School Musical, which even in its 15th showing pulled in a solid 4.9 million viewers.

Third and fourth for the week in prime were general entertainment cable networks USA and TNT with 1.87 million and 1.56 million viewers in prime, respectively.

Elsewhere in the cable universe, Bravo has picked up new series Welcome to the Parker, a reality show about the Parker Palm Springs hotel. Production on the show, which will follow the hotel's staff behind the scenes, begins this month and the series is slated to premiere next year.