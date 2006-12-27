Cable Ratings: Football Victory for ESPN

Football led ESPN to a solid victory in the cable ratings for the week of Dec. 18. The sports network averaged 3.66 million total viewers in prime and claimed the most-viewed program of the week with the December 18 Bengals/Colts game averaging 14.22 million total viewers between 8:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

USA took second with 2.79 million in prime, followed by non-ad-supported Disney with 2.55 million; TNT with 2.14 million and ABC Family with 2.06 million.

The week's most-viewed programming on cable was a mix of football, wrestling and Christmas-themed movies. Disney's showing of The Santa Clause 2 was the week's second most-viewed program with 6.23 million viewers at 8 p.m. Dec. 18, followed by two Dec. 18 showings of WWE wrestling on USA and TBS' beginning of its 10th annual 24 hours of A Christmas Story marathon, which averaged 4.74 million viewers Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.