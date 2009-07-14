Cable Ratings: ‘Entourage' Premiere More Than Doubles Last Season Debut

With its complete Sunday night lineup now in place, HBO is finding its ratings groove.

Entourage returned with its sixth season premiere July 12, delivering 3.4 million viewers, its largest audience since May, 2007, when it was following one of the final episodes of The Sopranos. That is also more than double the number of people that tuned into the season five premiere in September 2008, which just delivered 1.6 million viewers.

The second episode of Hung improved on its series premiere, despite a one week hiatus due to the July 4th holiday. Hung drew 3.6 million viewers, up 29% from the premiere.

True Blood also posted another series high with 3.9 million viewers. When DVR and on-demand are factored in, True Blood is averaging 10.8 million viewers, up 39% from season one.