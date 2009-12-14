Cable Ratings: 'Dexter' Finale Shatters Showtime Records

The season four finale of Showtime's Dexter shattered

records for the pay cable network Sunday, Dec. 13.





The episode became the most-watched episode of an original series in network

history, posting a 71% gain over the season three finale with 2.575 million

viewers at 9 p.m., and 3.078 million viewers when the 11 p.m. replay is

factored in. This is the first time a Showtime original series has attracted

over 3 million in a single night.

The finale of Californication set a series mark of its own at 10 p.m., drawing

1.1 million viewers, a 72% bump over the season two finale.