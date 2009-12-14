Cable Ratings: 'Dexter' Finale Shatters Showtime Records
By Alex Weprin
The season four finale of Showtime's Dexter shattered
records for the pay cable network Sunday, Dec. 13.
The episode became the most-watched episode of an original series in network
history, posting a 71% gain over the season three finale with 2.575 million
viewers at 9 p.m., and 3.078 million viewers when the 11 p.m. replay is
factored in. This is the first time a Showtime original series has attracted
over 3 million in a single night.
The finale of Californication set a series mark of its own at 10 p.m., drawing
1.1 million viewers, a 72% bump over the season two finale.
