Cable Ratings: 'Curb' Finale Draws In 1.3 Million

Sunday's finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" drew 1.3 million viewers, the most-watched season-ender of "Curb" in five seasons.

Last season's final "Curb" telecast drew slightly more than 1 million viewers.

Combined with a repeat showing later Sunday, "Curb" -- in which the "Seinfeld" gang gathered to put the final touches on their reunion -- was seen by more than 2 million.

