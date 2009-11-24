Cable Ratings: 'Curb' Finale Draws In 1.3 Million
Sunday's finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" drew 1.3 million viewers, the most-watched season-ender of "Curb" in five seasons.
Last season's final "Curb" telecast drew slightly more than 1 million viewers.
Combined with a repeat showing later Sunday, "Curb" -- in which the "Seinfeld" gang gathered to put the final touches on their reunion -- was seen by more than 2 million.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.